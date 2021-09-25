Football: English Championship Results
Sat 25th September 2021
London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Friday: Coventry 3 Peterborough 0 West Brom 2 QPR 1 Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated):Reading v Middlesbrough (1130), Birmingham v Preston, Blackburn v Cardiff, Blackpool v Burnley, Bournemouth v Luton, Bristol City v Fulham, Nottm Forest v Millwall, Sheff Utd v Derby, Stoke v Hull, Swansea v Huddersfield.