Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 10:40 PM
London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Sunday: Leicester 2 (Castagne 33, Dewsbury-Hall 46) Brentford 2 (Toney 62, Dasilva 86) Manchester United 1 (Mac Allister 68-og) Brighton 2 (Gross 30, 39) West Ham 0 Manchester City 2 (Haaland 36-pen, 65) Played Saturday Bournemouth 2 (Lerma 3, Moore 80) Aston Villa 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 45+9-pen) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 32, 72-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 64, Salah 80) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 24, Aaronson 74) Wolves 1 (Podence 6) Newcastle 2 (Schar 58, Wilson 78) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 4 (Sessegnon 21, Dier 31, Salisu 61-og, Kulusevski 63) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 12) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 (Martinelli 20, Guehi 85-og)