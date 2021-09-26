Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Paris, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Saint-Etienne 0 Nice 3 (Gouiri 15, Stengs 54, Delort 83) Strasbourg 1 (Sissoko 75) Lille 2 (David 23, 57-pen) Playing later (all times GMT) Lyon v Lorient, Paris Saint-Germain v Montpellier (both 1900) Playing SundayBordeaux v Rennes (1100), Brest v Metz, Reims v Nantes, Troyes v Angers (all 1300), Clermont v Monaco (1500), Marseille v Lens (1845)