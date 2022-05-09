Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 33 24 4 5 95 35 76 - champions Borussia Dortmund 33 21 3 9 83 51 66 Bayer Leverkusen 33 18 7 8 78 46 61 RB Leipzig 33 17 6 10 71 36 57 ----------------------------------------------------- Freiburg 33 15 10 8 57 44 55 ----------------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 33 15 9 9 47 42 54 ----------------------------------------------------- Cologne 33 14 10 9 51 47 52 Hoffenheim 33 13 7 13 57 55 46 Mainz 05 33 13 6 14 48 43 45 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 33 11 9 13 49 60 42 VfL Bochum 33 12 6 15 36 49 42 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 10 11 12 43 47 41 VfL Wolfsburg 33 12 5 16 41 52 41 Augsburg 33 9 8 16 37 55 35 Hertha Berlin 33 9 6 18 36 69 33 ----------------------------------------------------- VfB Stuttgart 33 6 12 15 39 58 30 ----------------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 33 5 12 16 26 52 27 Greuther Fuerth 33 3 9 21 27 80 18 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division