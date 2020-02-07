Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fri 07th February 2020
Berlin, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 20 13 3 4 58 23 42 RB Leipzig 20 12 5 3 53 25 41 Borussia Dortmund 20 11 6 3 56 28 39 Bor.
Moenchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 39 Bayer Leverkusen 20 10 4 6 31 24 34 Schalke 04 20 9 7 4 31 26 34 Hoffenheim 20 10 3 7 31 31 33 Freiburg 20 8 5 7 29 30 29 Wolfsburg 20 7 6 7 24 25 27 Augsburg 20 7 5 8 33 39 26 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 7 4 9 32 31 25 Union Berlin 20 7 2 11 23 32 23 Hertha Berlin 20 6 5 9 24 34 23 Cologne 20 7 2 11 27 38 23 Mainz 05 20 6 0 14 28 47 18 Werder Bremen 20 4 5 11 25 46 17Fortuna Duesseldorf 20 4 4 12 19 41 16Paderborn 20 4 3 13 25 44 15