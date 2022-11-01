UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 12 10 2 0 30 9 32 Atalanta 12 8 3 1 18 8 27 AC Milan 12 8 2 2 25 13 26 Roma 12 8 1 3 16 11 25 Lazio 12 7 3 2 24 8 24 Inter Milan 12 8 0 4 25 17 24 Juventus 12 6 4 2 18 7 22 Udinese 12 6 4 2 20 12 22 Torino 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 Salernitana 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 Sassuolo 12 4 3 5 14 17 15 Fiorentina 12 3 4 5 13 17 13 Empoli 12 2 5 5 9 17 11 Bologna 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 Monza 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 Spezia 12 2 3 7 10 22 9 Lecce 12 1 5 6 9 15 8 Sampdoria 12 1 3 8 6 21 6Hellas Verona 12 1 2 9 11 24 5Cremonese 12 0 5 7 9 22 5

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

41 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

44 minutes ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

45 minutes ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

45 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

45 minutes ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.