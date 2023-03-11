- Home
Football: Scottish Cup Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Scottish Cup result on Friday: Quarter-finals Inverness 2 (Mckay 24-pen, Welsh 50) Kilmarnock 1 (Vassell 3) Playing Saturday Hearts v Celtic (1215 GMT) Sunday Rangers v Raith Rovers (1300) MondayFalkirk v Ayr United (1945)
