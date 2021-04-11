UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Result

Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership result

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Sunday: Rangers 2 (Aribo 20, Kent 62) Hibernian 1 (Nisbet 78) Played Saturday Celtic 6 (Forrest 30, Turnbull 38, Fitzwater 50-og, Elyounoussi 54, 66, Christie 87) Livingston 0 Hamilton 0 Dundee United 1 (McNulty 6) Kilmarnock 2 (Burke 3, Pinnock 16) Ross County 2 (Gardyne 5, Iacovitti 54)Motherwell 1 (Cole 62) St Mirren 0St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1 (Hayes 52)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

