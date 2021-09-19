Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Dundee United 1 (Harkes 81) Dundee 0 Livingston 1 (Shinnie 25) Celtic 0 Rangers 1 (Sakala 12) Motherwell 1 (Woolery 66) Played Saturday Aberdeen 0 St Johnstone 1 (May 84)Hibernian 2 (McGinn 57, Boyle 61-pen) St Mirren 2 (Brophy 42, Shaughnessy 88)Ross County 2 (Spittal 10, 45) Hearts 2 (Boyce 9, Kinglsey 66)