Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM
Glasgow, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Hearts 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Hibernian 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Aberdeen 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Livingston 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 St Johnstone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Dundee Utd 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Kilmarnock 2 0 1 1 1 3 1Ross County 2 0 0 2 2 5 0St Mirren 2 0 0 2 1 5 0