Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :results in Spain's La Liga on Friday, the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season (Kick-offs in GMT): Osasuna 2 (Avila 9, Oroz 74-pen) Sevilla 1 (Mir 11) Playing Saturday Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1500), Real Valladolid v Villarreal (1700), Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (1900) Playing Sunday Cadiz v Real Sociedad (1530),Valencia v Girona (1730), Almeria v Real Madrid (2000) Playing MondayAthletic Bilbao v Mallorca (1530), Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1730), Real Betis v Elche (1930)