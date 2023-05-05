Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Thursday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 33 26 4 3 60 11 82 Atletico Madrid 33 21 6 6 60 26 69 Real Madrid 33 21 5 7 69 32 68 Real Sociedad 33 18 7 8 43 29 61 -------------------------------- Villarreal 33 16 6 11 47 34 54 ------------------------------ Real Betis 32 14 7 11 39 37 49 ------------------------------ Girona 33 13 8 12 52 46 47 Athletic Bilbao 32 13 8 11 43 32 47 Osasuna 33 12 8 13 29 35 44 Sevilla 33 12 8 13 41 49 44 Rayo Vallecano 32 11 10 11 38 41 43 Real Mallorca 33 11 8 14 32 37 41 Celta Vigo 33 10 9 14 38 46 39 Almeria 33 10 6 17 42 58 36 Cadiz 33 8 11 14 26 49 35 Real Valladolid 32 10 5 17 29 55 35 Valencia 33 9 7 17 36 40 34 --------------------------- Getafe 33 8 10 15 30 42 34 Espanyol 33 7 10 16 40 56 31 Elche 33 3 7 23 25 64 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated