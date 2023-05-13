Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 33 26 4 3 60 11 82 Atletico Madrid 33 21 6 6 60 26 69 Real Madrid 33 21 5 7 69 32 68 Real Sociedad 33 18 7 8 43 29 61 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 33 16 6 11 47 34 54 --------------------------------- Real Betis 33 15 7 11 40 37 52 ------------------------------- Girona 33 13 8 12 52 46 47 Athletic Bilbao 33 13 8 12 43 33 47 Rayo Vallecano 33 12 10 11 40 42 46 Osasuna 33 12 8 13 29 35 44 Sevilla 33 12 8 13 41 49 44 Real Mallorca 34 12 8 14 33 37 44 Celta Vigo 33 10 9 14 38 46 39 Almeria 33 10 6 17 42 58 36 Cadiz 34 8 11 15 26 50 35 Real Valladolid 33 10 5 18 30 57 35 Valencia 33 9 7 17 36 40 34 ---------------------------- Getafe 33 8 10 15 30 42 34 Espanyol 33 7 10 16 40 56 31 Elche 33 3 7 23 25 64 16 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated