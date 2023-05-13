UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 33 26 4 3 60 11 82 Atletico Madrid 33 21 6 6 60 26 69 Real Madrid 33 21 5 7 69 32 68 Real Sociedad 33 18 7 8 43 29 61 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 33 16 6 11 47 34 54 --------------------------------- Real Betis 33 15 7 11 40 37 52 ------------------------------- Girona 33 13 8 12 52 46 47 Athletic Bilbao 33 13 8 12 43 33 47 Rayo Vallecano 33 12 10 11 40 42 46 Osasuna 33 12 8 13 29 35 44 Sevilla 33 12 8 13 41 49 44 Real Mallorca 34 12 8 14 33 37 44 Celta Vigo 33 10 9 14 38 46 39 Almeria 33 10 6 17 42 58 36 Cadiz 34 8 11 15 26 50 35 Real Valladolid 33 10 5 18 30 57 35 Valencia 33 9 7 17 36 40 34 ---------------------------- Getafe 33 8 10 15 30 42 34 Espanyol 33 7 10 16 40 56 31 Elche 33 3 7 23 25 64 16 - relegated Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

14 minutes ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

8 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

9 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.