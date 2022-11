Football: UEFA Champions League results

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports