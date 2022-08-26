Football: UEFA Europa League group stage draw

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Draw for the group stage of this season's UEFA Europa League, made in Istanbul on Friday: Group A: Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Bodo/Glimt (NOR), FC Zurich (SUI) Group B: Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Rennes (FRA), Fenerbahce (TUR), AEK Larnaca (CYP) Group C: Roma (ITA), Ludogorets (BUL), Real Betis (ESP), HJK Helsinki (FIN) Group D: SC Braga (POR), Malmo (SWE), Union Berlin (GER), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) Group E: Manchester United (ENG), Real Sociedad (ESP), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Omonia Nicosia (CYP) Group F: Lazio (ITA), Feyenoord (NED), Midtjylland (DEN), Sturm Graz (AUT) Group G: Olympiakos (GRE), Qarabag (AZE), Freiburg (GER), Nantes (FRA) Group H: Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Monaco (FRA), Ferencvaros (HUN), Trabzonspor (TUR) Match dates: Matchday 1: September 8 Matchday 2: September 15 Matchday 3: October 6 Matchday 4: October 13Matchday 5: October 27Matchday 6: November 3