UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Football: UEFA Europa League group stage draw

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Draw for the group stage of this season's UEFA Europa League, made in Istanbul on Friday: Group A: Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Bodo/Glimt (NOR), FC Zurich (SUI) Group B: Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Rennes (FRA), Fenerbahce (TUR), AEK Larnaca (CYP) Group C: Roma (ITA), Ludogorets (BUL), Real Betis (ESP), HJK Helsinki (FIN) Group D: SC Braga (POR), Malmo (SWE), Union Berlin (GER), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) Group E: Manchester United (ENG), Real Sociedad (ESP), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Omonia Nicosia (CYP) Group F: Lazio (ITA), Feyenoord (NED), Midtjylland (DEN), Sturm Graz (AUT) Group G: Olympiakos (GRE), Qarabag (AZE), Freiburg (GER), Nantes (FRA) Group H: Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Monaco (FRA), Ferencvaros (HUN), Trabzonspor (TUR) Match dates: Matchday 1: September 8 Matchday 2: September 15 Matchday 3: October 6 Matchday 4: October 13Matchday 5: October 27Matchday 6: November 3

Related Topics

Roma Graz Nicosia Helsinki Nantes Rennes Freiburg Berlin Hun Tiraspol Monaco Eindhoven Ita Braga Belgrade Istanbul Manchester United September October November Arsenal

Recent Stories

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

34 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.