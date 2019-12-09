UrduPoint.com
Ford Quickest In Beaver Creek Giant Slalom 1st Leg

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Ford quickest in Beaver Creek giant slalom 1st leg

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Tommy Ford snatched the lead after the first leg of the men's alpine World Cup giant slalom at Beaver Creek in Colorado on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who finished fourth in the season-opening giant slalom at Solden in October, leads the field by 0.20sec after clocking 1min 16.4sec with a gutsy display.

Norway's Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen was second fastest in 1:16.60, 0.03sec ahead of compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen.

Ford's first run left the American well positioned to claim the first podium of his career after his near-miss in Austria earlier this season.

French ace Alexis Pinturault, the winner in Solden, finished the first run way down the field, 16th quickest with a time of 1:18.36, nearly two seconds off the lead.

Compatriot Mathieu Faivre, second behind Pinturault six weeks ago, was seventh fastest.

The other podium finisher from Solden, Slovenia's Zan Kranjec, was fifth quickest, just behind fourth placed Ted Ligety of the United States.

