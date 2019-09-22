UrduPoint.com
Foreign Forces Raise 'insecurity' In Gulf: Iran's Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Foreign forces raise 'insecurity' in Gulf: Iran's Rouhani

Tehran, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the presence of foreign forces creates "insecurity" in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region," Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade, adding that Iran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.

