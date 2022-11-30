Former China leader Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died Wednesday at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

Jiang died took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in which the military used deadly force to end the uprising, and led China towards its emergence as a global economic powerhouse.

The major bodies of China's ruling Communist Party bodies announced his death through a letter that expressed "profound grief".

"Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.

m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday," Xinhua reported.

His death came after all medical treatments had failed, it said.

"Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader... a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics," Xinhua quoted the letter as saying.

Jiang's death comes as China sees a flare-up of anti-Covid lockdown protests that have morphed into calls for wider political freedoms -- the most widespread since the 1989 pro-democracy rallies.