UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former French International Gallas Takes Coaching Job In Hungary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Former French international Gallas takes coaching job in Hungary

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Former France international William Gallas has taken up a coaching post with Hungarian top flight side Zalaegerszegi, the club said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"A world star is strengthening our club!" said the club, based in the city of Zalaegerszeg, 230 kilometres southwest of Budapest.

"William Gallas is kitted out in blue and white and is helping develop our young talents," it said alongside a photograph of Gallas with the club's president Gabor Vegh.

The 43-year-old former central defender won 84 caps for France, playing in the World Cup final with Les Bleus in 2006.

He spent most of his career in England including spells for Chelsea - where he won two Premier League titles - Arsenal and Tottenham before retiring in 2014.

Gallas, who has lived in Hungary for several years according to the club, will focus on coaching defenders in its youth teams.

Related Topics

World France Young Zalaegerszeg Budapest Hungary Post Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

47 minutes ago

89 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago

Leftist Pedro Castillo sworn in as Peru's presiden ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Files Complaint Against Creator of Photomon ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria reinforcing 50-year relationship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.