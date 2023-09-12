Open Menu

Former Mali Rebels Say They Are In 'time Of War' With Junta: Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Former Mali rebels say they are in 'time of war' with junta: statement

Dakar, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The ex-rebels from the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) in northern Mali said Monday they were in a "time of war" with the ruling junta, in a statement received by AFP.

The CMA, an alliance of Tuareg-dominated groups seeking autonomy or independence from the Malian state, called on all residents of the northern Azawad region to "go to the field to contribute to the war effort" in a statement also distributed on social media.

In the statement the CMA said its purpose was "defending and protecting the homeland and thus regaining control of the entire territory".

It was the first document signed by a group calling itself the "Azawadian National Army".

A 2015 peace deal -- the so-called Algiers agreement between the government and the CMA -- has been hanging by a thread.

In late August Mali's junta had called on the armed groups in the north to renew dialogue and an ailing peace deal, amid fears of fresh hostilities after the UN peacekeeping force withdraws.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Social Media Algiers Mali Independence Alliance August 2015 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

9 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

10 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

11 hours ago
 MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Gov ..

MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leaders ..

12 hours ago
 Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means t ..

Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means to promote circular economy pra ..

12 hours ago
 Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to ..

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to people: Mohammed Ali

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous