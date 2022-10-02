Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix results

Singapore, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Provisional race results and championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit on Sunday: 1. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 299km in 2hr 2min 15.238sec, 2.

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 7.595, 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 15.305, 4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) at 26.133, 5. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) at 58.282, 6. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) at 1:01.330, 7.

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 1:03.825, 8. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) at 1:05.032, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes-AMG) at 1:06.515, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) at 1:14.576, 11.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1:33.844, 12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1:37.610, 13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) at 1 lap, 14. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes-AMG) at 2 laps Retirements: Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) lap 8, Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) lap 9, Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) lap 21, Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) lap 26, Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) lap 28, Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) lap 35 Drivers championship 1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 341 pts, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON) 237, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX) 235, 4. George Russell (GBR) 203, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 202, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 170, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 100, 8.

Estéban Ocon (FRA) 66, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 59, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46, 11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 29, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 24, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 23, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 22, 15.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 13, 16. Mick Schumacher (GER) 12, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 18. Guanyu Zhou (CHN) 6, 19. Alexander Albon (THA) 4, 20. Nyck de Vries (NED) 2Constructors1. Red Bull 576 pts, 2. Ferrari 439, 3. Mercedes 373, 4. McLaren 129, 5. Alpine 125, 6. Alfa Romeo 52, 7. Aston Martin 37, 8. Haas 34, 9. AlphaTauri 34, 10. Williams 6