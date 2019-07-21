UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed Over Withcraft Allegations In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:20 PM

Four killed over withcraft allegations in India

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Four members of a family including two women were killed by fellow villagers in central India's tribal heartland over allegations of witchcraft, authorities said Sunday.

Four elders of a tribal family, all aged in their 60s according to local media reports, were attacked by around a dozen stick-wielding villagers outside their home late Saturday.

"It is linked to some local occult practitioner(s) who blamed some negative development in the tribal village to the members of this family," Shashi Ranjan, deputy commissioner of Jharkhand state's Gumla district, told AFP.

Gumla is a densely forested tribal-dominated region some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the regional capital Ranchi.

"Additional forces have been at the Siskari village since authorities found out about the incident," he added.

"It is peaceful but no one, not even survivors from the family, are saying anything, probably out of fear." The senior-most district official said no one had been arrested so far as investigations continue.

Experts say belief in witchcraft and the occult remains widespread in impoverished rural communities across India, especially in isolated tribal communities.

In the past, women have often been branded witches and targeted by locals. Some believe in the occult, or have other motives including usurping their rights over land and property.

More than 2,000 people -- many of them women -- were killed in India on suspicion of witchcraft between 2000 and 2012, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Some states, including Jharkhand, have introduced special laws to try to curb crimes against people accused of witchcraft and superstition.

Related Topics

India Shashi Ranchi Turkish Lira Women Sunday Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai DED issues 2,394 new licences in June 2019

6 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund establishes ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Cent ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

21 minutes ago

UAE-Canada Consular Committee held in Ottawa

21 minutes ago

Strategic partnership between FNC, Chinese parliam ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.