Fourth Person From Quarantined Japan Ship Dies: Local Media

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:00 AM

Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies: local media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A fourth person has died after being taken to hospital from a quarantined coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off Japan, local media reported on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local outlets said the fatality was a man in his eighties, but gave no details on when he had been admitted to hospital or whether he had tested positive for new coronavirus.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the reports.

