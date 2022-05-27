UrduPoint.com

France And New Australia PM Want To Rebuild 'trust': Elysee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

France and new Australia PM want to rebuild 'trust': Elysee

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke Thursday to "rebuild a relationship... (of) trust" after ruptured ties over a scrapped submarine deal, Macron's office said Thursday.

The two leaders spoke by telephone and agreed "to rebuild a bilateral relationship founded on trust and respect", a statement said, noting the breakdown in confidence under the last government in Canberra which halted a major deal to buy French submarines.

Macron's office said the two sides would work together on pressing global issues including climate change and strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"A roadmap will be prepared to structure this new bilateral agenda... to reinforce our resilience and contribute to peace and regional security," it said.

Ties between Paris and Canberra plummeted after former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tore up a submarine deal with France's Naval Group last year and opted for US or British nuclear-powered alternatives as part of a landmark security agreement with Washington and London.

The switch caused fury in Paris, with Macron accusing Morrison of lying about the future of the contract worth more than 50 billion Euros.

France also recalled its ambassador to the United States, its historic ally, in an unprecedented move.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington France Canberra London Paris Buy United States Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Webinar on critical thinking in Linguistics held a ..

Webinar on critical thinking in Linguistics held at Islamia University of Bahawa ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt making strategy to provide relief to poor peo ..

Govt making strategy to provide relief to poor people: Musadiq

2 minutes ago
 Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of ..

Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of Women in Society" held

4 minutes ago
 UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automa ..

UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automakers Association

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister assures justice to molested girl

Chief Minister assures justice to molested girl

4 minutes ago
 Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response ..

Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response Amid School Shooting - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.