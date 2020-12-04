France could 'veto' bad Brexit deal: Europe minister

Paris, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :France could use its veto to block a post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom if it does not meet Paris' demands, especially on fishing, Europe Minister Clement Beaune said Friday.

"If there's a deal that isn't a good one, we'd oppose it," Beaune told Europe 1 radio, adding that "every country has the right to veto" whatever emerges from the last-ditch Brexit talks going on in London.