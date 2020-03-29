UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Reports 292 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Now 2,606

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

France reports 292 new coronavirus deaths, total now 2,606

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :France has recorded 292 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 2,606 since the first was reported in February, the country's national health service director Jerome Salomon said Sunday.

Among the nearly 19,000 patients now hospitalised, 4,632 are in intensive care, Salomon said.

The toll over the past 24 hours was below the 319 deaths reported on Saturday, but the figures include only deaths reported in hospitals, and not at retirement homes or assisted-living facilities.

Related Topics

France February Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

37 minutes ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi ballistic missile att ..

3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.