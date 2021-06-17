UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Taking 42 Players On Australia Tour

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

France taking 42 players on Australia tour

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :France will travel to Australia with an enlarged rugby squad of 42 players, but without any from the two teams that play the Top 14 final, the league (LNR) and federation (FFR) announced on Thursday.

The two bodies have reached an agreement "that will allow the French national team to play Australia in July with an expanded squad of 42 players" to "strengthen the competitiveness" of the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France, they said in a joint statement.

The squad will not include players from the two clubs who play the Top 14 final on June 25.

The squad will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a hotel when they arrive in Australia.

La Rochelle face Racing 92 in one semi-final on Friday. Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles meet to decide the other final place on Saturday. Between them the clubs provided eight players who started against Scotland in the last Six Nations match in March.

The French open their three-test series on July 7 in Sydney and then play the Wallabies again on July 13 in Melbourne and July 17 in Brisbane.

Related Topics

World Australia France Hotel Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Toulouse March June July From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

6 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

6 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.