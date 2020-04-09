France to extend virus lockdown, Macron will address nation: presidency

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :France is to further extend its lockdown ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with President Emmanuel Macron to again address the nation next week, the French presidency said Wednesday.

The confinement order "will be extended" beyond its current limit of April 15, a presidential official told AFP, adding that Macron will address the nation on Monday evening to present the new decisions on the fight against the virus.