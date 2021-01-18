France urges Russia to immediately release Navalny

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :France on Sunday called for Russian authorities to immediately free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, adding to a wave of Western condemnation following his detention at a Moscow airport.

"France notes the arrest of Mr.

Alexei Navalny in Russia with very strong concern," the French foreign ministry said in a statement. "Along with its European partners, it is following his situation with the greatest vigilance and calls for his immediate release."