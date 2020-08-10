UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Ferro Triumphs In Post-coronavirus Palermo WTA Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

France's Ferro triumphs in post-coronavirus Palermo WTA Open

Palermo, Italy, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :France's Fiona Ferro shocked fourth-seed Estonian Anett Kontaveit to win the Palermo Ladies Open, the first post-coronavirus tennis tournament on Sunday.

The 53rd-ranked Ferro came through 6-2, 7-5 in one hour 43minutes on her second match point against Kontaveit, ranked 22nd, and an Australian Open quarter-finalist this year.

The 23-year-old Ferro claimed her second WTA after Lausanne last year, which will see her break into the top 50 next week.

Kontaveit had ousted Croatian top seed Petra Martic, ranked 15th, in the semi-final of the $222,500 tournament on Saturday.

Despite the absence of the big Names, all eyes were on Palermo to see if the sanitary measures were sufficient for a safe return to competition which had been suspended for five months.

A player tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sicily and withdrew from the tournament, having stayed in her hotel while awaiting the results.

Controls were strict with only 300 spectators allowed at a clay-court venue which has a daily capacity of 1,500.

The season will continue next week with WTA events in Prague and Lexington, with the US Open starting on August 31.

Related Topics

Tennis Hotel Prague Palermo Lausanne Lexington August Sunday Australian Open All From Top US Open

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

4 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

4 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

4 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

4 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.