UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Haouas Gets Three-week Ban For Ritchie Punch In Six Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

France's Haouas gets three-week ban for Ritchie punch in Six Nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :France prop Mohamed Haouas was given a three-week ban by a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after being sent off for punching Scotland's Jamie Ritchie in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield last weekend.

Haouas, making just his fourth Test appearance, let fly at the flanker in the 36th minute of Sunday's match in Edinburgh after a melee and, following an extensive review by the television match official, was shown a red card by New Zealand referee Paul Williams.

France were leading 7-6 at the time but eventually lost 28-17, with defeat ending their hopes of a Grand Slam.

A Six Nations statement said Haouas "accepted he committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card".

The disciplinary committee that heard his case in London found the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks' suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to "take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level)".

Haouas is free to resume playing on Tuesday, April 14. He was reminded of his right of appeal.

France team manager Raphael Ibanez said Monday that Haouas had been gouged in the build-up to the incident that saw him sent off but it was not clear from the Six Nations whether this was one of the "mitigating factors" the disciplinary committee took into account when deciding the length of his ban.

France's final match of the 2020 Six Nations was meant to be on Saturday, at home to Ireland, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus, with a new date yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Hearing France London Edinburgh Ireland April Sunday 2020 TV From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

16 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

16 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

26 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

29 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

29 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.