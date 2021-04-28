UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Lagardere Gives Up Grip Over Family Firm

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

France's Lagardere gives up grip over family firm

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere has agreed to relinquish control over his media empire, which includes the Hachette publishing house, under pressure from investors and influential business tycoons.

The Lagardere group includes Hachette, the Relay chain of airport and railway station newsagents, as well as Paris Match magazine, Europe 1 radio station and other media outlets.

Arnaud Lagardere had for years resisted attempts by British hedge fund investor Amber Capital to loosen his grip on the company he has run since the death of his father Jean-Luc in 2003.

While only holding seven percent of shares following years of selling his stock, Lagardere retained veto power over the group under an arcane legal structure that acted as a shield against takeover attempts.

But on Wednesday the Lagardere group said that its supervisory board had "positively received" a proposal to abolish the structure, handing power to shareholders in line with their shareholdings.

As well as Amber Capital, rival French tycoons Bernard Arnault of the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate and industrialist and media magnate Vincent Bollore have built up stakes in the group.

French media have speculated about a breakup of the Lagardere empire, with Arnault and Bollore competing to buy parts of the business.

The changes to the company's corporate governance will be put to a vote at a board meeting on June 30.

Under the reform, Arnaud Lagardere will remain CEO of the company for six years and will receive a payout in new shares equivalent to about 7 percent of the group's capital, the company said.

"I am sincerely very, very happy about this turn of events. It's a change that I wanted and for which I take responsibility, without qualms or regrets," Lagardere said in a phone-in press conference.

Lagardere has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has decimated its travel retail revenues.

In January, it received a nearly half-a-billion-euro rescue package underwritten by the French state.

Related Topics

Business Europe Vote Company Paris Buy January June Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

43 minutes ago

Ombudsman Sindh directs MD WASA Hyderabad for regu ..

8 minutes ago

Eight die in blaze at illegal hostel in Latvia: po ..

8 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

8 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

56 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish with gains 28 april 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.