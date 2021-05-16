UrduPoint.com
France's Le Pen Slams Report Over Alleged Embezzlement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :French far-right leader Marine Le Pen lashed out Sunday over a press report detailing allegations that her party misused EU funds to pay its employees.

"The JDD... comes out again with the same perennial story of parliamentary aides, as with every election," Le Pen said on Twitter.

France is to hold regional elections on June 20 and 27.

Le Pen, her father Jean-Marie Le Pen and top members of the National Rally party have been charged with misuse of public funds in connection with salaries paid to EU parliamentary aides.

The Journal du Dimanche (JDD) cited a 98-page report by France's anti-corruption office dated February 15 that summarises findings of an investigation opened in 2015.

The JDD report said the party is suspected of having put in place an "embezzlement system... in a concerted and deliberate manner".

The employees were working for the party while being paid out of a monthly 21,000 euro ($25,200) allowance from the European Parliament, the report said.

The parliament in 2018 estimated the total outlay at 6.8 million Euros.

The party denies any wrongdoing.

