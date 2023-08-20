Fraser-Pryce gets record-equalling bid off to impressive start

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid to equal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka's world championships record of six titles in one event got off to a smooth start on Sunday as she eased into the 100m semi-finals, timing 11.01sec.

The 36-year-old Jamaican legend has had a truncated season due to a knee injury but her freshness may play in her favour against rivals who have nevertheless posted faster times during the year.

Fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States and St Lucia's Julien Alfred all also sailed through to the semis, which are on Monday like the final.

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Fraser-Pryce said she had dealt with the knee injury as she does any other problems that have cropped up in her life.

"I try to overcome any obstacles life pushes in front of me and I think I have already coped with them well," she said.

"I think I have the strength to give my best in the semis and hopefully in the final as well." She does, however, think that whoever emerges as champion will have to produce a performance for the ages.

"I don't know if you'll have to break the world record to win the gold but probably, yes," she said.

Jackson had a gentle run out, timing 11.06sec as she showed a clean pair of heels to Trinidad and Tobago's two-time Olympic finalist Michelle-Lee Ahye and European champion Gina Luckenkemper.

Richardson is on a mission to set matters right in a major championships after missing the Olympics due to a ban after testing positive for marijuana and last year's worlds owing to injury.

The 23-year-old showed few nerves, after a long delay whilst British rival Imani Lansiquot argued initially successfully to be reinstated after being disqualified, cantering to victory in 10.92sec.

- 'Perform better' - Ta Lou has been mighty impressive in the 100m this season and she looked like she had carried that form into the championships as she won her heat in impressive style (11.08sec).

Ta Lou said that the first round was just about warming up the engine and pin-pointed Jackson, and not Fraser-Pryce, as the one to beat.

"It was the first round and we all have to perform better in the semi-final, and then the final," she said.

"To get to the podium, I think you have to run as fast as Shericka Jackson." Commonwealth Games silver medallist Alfred, one of the new generation tipped to feature in the medal shake-up, coasted into the semi-finals (10.99sec), beating experienced Briton Daryl Neita.

"I am ready for whatever it takes to medal here, I do not mind if it is going to be a gold, silver or bronze," said 22-year-old Alfred, who will double up in the 200m.

"I know I have it in me." Neita was joined in the semis by teammate, 2019 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith, who progressed with the American who took silver behind her in Doha, Brittany Brown.

However, whilst Ta Lou at 34 is a realistic contender, her compatriot and fellow veteran Murielle Ahoure-Demps will not be joining her in the semis.

The 35-year-old 100/200m silver medallist in the 2013 world championships is a shadow of her former self, finishing fifth in her heat.