Freezing weather claims 25 lives in N. Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Heavy snowfall and freezing weather have claimed 25 lives including children and women in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan and neighboring Sari Pul provinces over the past few days, officials said Wednesday.

"A total of 18 people including nine men, four children and five women lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and freezing weather in Khamab, Khanaqa and Aqcha districts of JawzJan province over the past two days," provincial police spokesman Abdul Satar Halimi told to reporters here.

Similarly, the ongoing chilly weather and heavy snowfall have killed seven people including women and children in JawzJan's neighboring Sari Pul province since Monday, a provincial administration official Seyed Safatullah Safwan has confirmed.

Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of the war-torn Afghanistan where the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas over the past week, reportedly claiming more than 60 lives including women and children and killing thousands of cattle in Kunduz, Faryab, Badghis,Jawzjan and Sari Pul provinces.