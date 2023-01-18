UrduPoint.com

Freezing Weather Claims 25 Lives In N. Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Freezing weather claims 25 lives in N. Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Heavy snowfall and freezing weather have claimed 25 lives including children and women in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan and neighboring Sari Pul provinces over the past few days, officials said Wednesday.

"A total of 18 people including nine men, four children and five women lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and freezing weather in Khamab, Khanaqa and Aqcha districts of JawzJan province over the past two days," provincial police spokesman Abdul Satar Halimi told to reporters here.

Similarly, the ongoing chilly weather and heavy snowfall have killed seven people including women and children in JawzJan's neighboring Sari Pul province since Monday, a provincial administration official Seyed Safatullah Safwan has confirmed.

Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of the war-torn Afghanistan where the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas over the past week, reportedly claiming more than 60 lives including women and children and killing thousands of cattle in Kunduz, Faryab, Badghis,Jawzjan and Sari Pul provinces.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Weather Police Sari Women

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

27 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

46 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

57 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.