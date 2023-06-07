French Open day 10: Who said what

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Who said what on the 10th day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday: "I'm not supporting the war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko right now." -- Aryna Sabalenka finally coming out against the war in Ukraine and distancing herself from previous links with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

"Yeah, I think so, unfortunately." -- Sabalenka's opponent Elina Svitolina after the Ukrainian star was asked if the Belarusian had deliberately inflamed tensions by waiting at the net waiting for a hand shake which she knew wasn't coming after their quarter-final clash.

"I won't sell my country for the likes of people." -- Svitolina on the strength of her convictions over her refusal to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players.

"Well, he carries himself very well.

No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand." -- Novak Djokovic on his respect for Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best, and Novak Djokovic is one of the best in the world at the moment." -- Alcaraz on his looming semi-final against Djokovic.

"The Sabalenka grunt quite often lasts until her opponent makes contact with the ball." -- Former US doubles player Patrick McEnroe on watching Aryna Sabalenka take on Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

"We all know you are waiting for Novak but I will take it like it's for me."-- Sabalenka on the crowd support on Court Philippe Chatrier with her match preceding Djokovic's clash against Karen Khachanov.