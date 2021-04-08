UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Rail Company Orders 12 Hydrogen Trains

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

French rail company orders 12 hydrogen trains

Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :French national railway SNCF said Thursday it has ordered 12 hydrogen-powered trains to begin tests in four regions in 2023 as it eyes a zero-emissions future with the nascent technology.

The trains are to be built by the French industrial group Alstom and operate on either hydrogen or electricity when overhead catenary wires are available, a joint statement said.

They are designed to run up to 600 kilometres (375 miles) on each hydrogen charge, and "should begin service in 2025," Alstom France head Jean-Baptiste Eymeoud was quoted as saying.

The contract is worth 190 million Euros ($225 million) for the 12 first trains, which are to seat 218 passengers and be divided evenly among the four regions in eastern and southern France.

Alstom first tested prototypes in Germany three years ago and has now begun a commercial phase with 41 orders for the 72-metre-long (yards) trains.

They are designed to combine onboard hydrogen with outside oxygen via a fuel cell mounted in the roof that powers the motors.

"This is another step towards 'zero emissions' in public rail transport," the French-language statement quoted Christophe Fanichet, head of SNCF's Voyageurs unit, as saying.

SNCF currently operates 1,100 regional express trains that use diesel fuel, and which it plans to phase out by 2035.

It is also testing alternative technologies based on batteries and a "green" fuel made from colza.

Hydrogen is considered a leader in the race to develop sustainable energy sources and slash carbon emissions.

But it is expensive to produce and the electricity needed generates a lot of carbon dioxide emissions or other pollutants.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity France Germany From Race Million

Recent Stories

PM claims they paid Rs 35,000b loan since they cam ..

6 minutes ago

Video showing Pakistani team celebrating victory g ..

34 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Refutes 'Unfair' Accusations Following I ..

54 seconds ago

Philippines suspends AstraZeneca vaccine for under ..

56 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

57 seconds ago

SNGPL, SSGC detect 58,905 gas theft cases in first ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.