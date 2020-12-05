UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frenchman Rozner Claims Maiden European Tour Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Frenchman Rozner claims maiden European Tour win

Dubai, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :France's Antoine Rozner powered to a two-shot victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship on Saturday to claim his first European Tour title.

The 27-year-old started the final round four strokes adrift of Englishman Andy Sullivan, but carded an eight-under 64 to finish the event on a winning score of 25 under par.

Rozner's triumph caps a strong rookie season on the European Tour, having won two titles on the second-tier Challenge Tour last year.

"It means a lot. It's been such a strange year, we have been through so much all over the world and to be able to get it done in such nice fashion, eight under, it's amazing," the world number 204 told europeantour.

com.

Sullivan, bidding for a wire-to-wire win after starting the tournament with an 11-under 61 on Wednesday, led Rozner's compatriot Mike Lorenzo-Vera by two shots heading into the back nine.

But Rozner flew out of the chasing pack with three straight birdies from the ninth, before an eagle on the par-five 13th gave him the lead.

Sullivan stuttered with a bogey on the 16th and had to settle for a 70, ending in a tie for second with Lorenzo-Vera, Francesco Laporta and Matt Wallace.

Rozner birdied the 18th to set a clubhouse target which proved too challenging for his rivals to match.

Related Topics

World Dubai Nice Wallace Lead Eagle Event All From

Recent Stories

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

31 minutes ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

39 minutes ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

1 hour ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches digital internal voluntary work syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.