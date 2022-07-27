UrduPoint.com

From Exile, Russia's TV Rain Seeks To Counter Kremlin Storm

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

From exile, Russia's TV Rain seeks to counter Kremlin storm

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :In a small studio in Paris, Russian journalist Denis Kataev prepares his evening news show that he hopes will play its part in countering the Kremlin narrative about the invasion of Ukraine.

Kataev works for Russian channel Dozhd (Rain), which for over a decade from its Moscow base was the country's most prominent independent broadcast media in a scene dominated by voices loyal to President Vladimir Putin.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to the channel being blocked in Russia and forced to suspend operations for over four months. Defiantly, it has now resumed broadcasting from a headquarters in Latvia but also from Amsterdam, Tbilisi and Paris, where Kataev is based.

"I am optimistic," said Kataev as he prepared to present Dozhd's flagship evening news show "Here and Now" from an impromptu studio set up in a Paris journalism school.

Kataev, a prominent figure in the Moscow journalism scene before going into exile in the wake of the invasion, will from September have to find a new studio when journalism courses resume at the school.

But he insisted that there was an audience for Dozhd's broadcasting inside Russia.

"The war in Ukraine is, for me, the end of Russia, the end of our hopes," he told AFP.

"For me Russia is finished and it's also a question of my conscience, that is why I left my country."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Tbilisi Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Latvia September Media From

Recent Stories

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

25 minutes ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

34 minutes ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

57 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

60 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Fo ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.