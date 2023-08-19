Open Menu

Gabon's Main Opposition Parties Choose Joint Presidential Candidate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Gabon's main opposition parties choose joint presidential candidate

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The main opposition parties in Gabon have agreed to put forward a joint candidate for next week's presidential election to challenge incumbent Ali Bongo Ondimba, the head of the alliance announced Friday.

Francois Ndong Obiang, president of the Alternance 2023 opposition grouping, said that the main opposition figures, who had previously been looking at selecting their own separate candidates, had surprised everyone by picking a "consensus" candidate.

The man who will attempt to unseat Bongo is former education minister Albert Ondo Ossa.

President Bongo's family has ruled the oil-rich West African state for 55 years.

"You have before you the consensus candidate", declared 69-year-old Ondo Ossa, in front of the few militants gathered at the headquarters of the opposition Reagir party.

"I'm particularly moved and I'd like to thank all the party presidents", he added, calling for strong mobilisation with so little time left before the August 26 polls.

Launched in January, Alternance 2023 brings together six opposition groupings and has regularly held talks with the aim of establishing a joint candidacy, the only way, in its view, of avoiding splitting the vote to the benefit of the incumbent.

The Gabonese Election Centre had already validated 19 of the 27 candidacy applications received, five more than in 2016.

Far from being the favourite, Ondo Ossa had been up against leading rivals including Alexandre Barro Chambrier of the opposition Rally for the Fatherland and Modernity (RPM) party and the National Union's head Paulette Missambo as well as a former Bongo prime minister Raymond Ndong Sima.

But now the six candidates belonging to the opposition alliance have all undertaken to withdraw their candidacy in favour of the consensus candidate, Ndong Obiang assured.

The 64-year-old President Bongo, who took over from his father Omar Bongo Ondimba in 2009, officially announced in July that he would run again for president.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016, with just 5,500 more votes than rival Jean Ping, who claimed the election had been fixed.

Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and spent months on the sidelines recovering, leaving the opposition to question his fitness to run the nation.

Related Topics

Election Militants Prime Minister Education Vote Man Ondo Alliance Gabon January July August 2016 2018 Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

2 hours ago
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

4 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

4 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

4 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

5 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous