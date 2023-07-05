Open Menu

Galtier To Leave PSG, Clearing Way For Luis Enrique Arrival

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023

Galtier to leave PSG, clearing way for Luis Enrique arrival

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Christophe Galtier will leave his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a severance package with the French champions, a source close to the negotiations told on Wednesday.

Galtier, who had a year remaining on his contract, is widely expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The club have called a press conference at their training ground for later on Wednesday when the new coach is set to be unveiled.

News of Galtier's departure from the Qatar-owned club had been expected ever since the end of the last Ligue 1 season at the start of June.

The 56-year-old former Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice coach was appointed a year ago and led PSG to a French record 11th title.

