Open Menu

Ganna Wins Vuelta Time Trial As Evenepoel Hurts Rivals

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Ganna wins Vuelta time trial as Evenepoel hurts rivals

Valladolid, Spain, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Jumbo's American rider Sepp Kuss did enough to retain the Vuelta a Espana overall lead on a gruelling 25.8km stage 10 individual time trial won by Italy's Filippo Ganna on Tuesday.

Ganna of Ineos completed the course around the city of Valladolid in 27min 39sec, although exhausted mountain specialist Kuss still leads the overall standings by 26 seconds from Spaniard Marc Soler.

Belgian Quick-Step rider and defending champion Remco Evenepoel raced in his time-trial world champion rainbow jersey and was 16sec slower than Ganna in second on the day.

He is now third overall at 1min 09sec and crucially extended his lead over Primoz Roglic to 27sec and Jonas Vingegaard by over a minute.

"It's great to be here on such a lovely day and win another stage after I also won at the Giro," said Italian Ganna.

"Let's see what else we can do. I'm here to help 'G' (Geraint Thomas)." Evenepoel beat Ganna to the world title in Glasgow last month but explained he suffered a blip here.

"I think it's pretty good. Knowing that I didn't have the best TT legs today," said the Belgian.

"We have to be happy with the general classification gaps that I took today and coming quite closer to Sepp who actually did a super good TT. So hats off to him."Roglic is in fourth and was all smiles as he warmed down after the race, while French rookie Lenny Martinez remains fifth and is expected to do well in the mountains ahead.

Wednesday's stage 11 from Lerma to La Laguna Negra ends with what should be a hotly contested 6.5km climb to the finish.

Related Topics

World Laguna Valladolid Glasgow Lead Italy All From Best Race

Recent Stories

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

32 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

32 minutes ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

33 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

2 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

2 hours ago
Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

2 hours ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

2 hours ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

2 hours ago
 Governor pays homage to soldiers for making countr ..

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

2 hours ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous