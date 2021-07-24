Gaston into first ATP final in Gstaad

Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :France's Hugo Gaston made light of his lowly world ranking of 155 to reach his first ATP final on Saturday with a three-set win over Laslo Djere in the Gstaad semi-finals.

Gaston, 20, came back from a set down to defeat the seventh-seeded Serb 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and will take on Norway's third seed Casper Ruud for the title.

It was the third match in a row at the Swiss tournament where Gaston had won the deciding set.

In the quarter-finals on Friday, he saved four match points in the final set tie-break against fourth-seeded Chilean Cristian Garin.

Ruud reached Sunday's final by seeing off Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-0.