Open Menu

Gauff Ends Jinx By Beating No. 1 Swiatek In Cincinnati Semis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Gauff ends jinx by beating No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati semis

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland lost to seventh-ranked US teen Coco Gauff 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

The 19-year-old American snapped a career-long jinx against Swiatek, taking her first victory after seven losses to the Polish powerhouse in just under three hours after four match points.

"I knew playing her was going to be tough," Gauff said. "I really took my opportunities when I got them and I really just fought every point.

"I was a little bit negative in the second but I got it back and I was telling myself, 'You're a warrior and you can do this.'" Swiatek had not dropped a set in sweeping her prior matches against Gauff, who will play Sunday for the title on Sunday against either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Czech Karolina Muchova.

Gauff became the first teenager to reach the Cincinnati final since Vera Zvonareva in 2004.

"I tried to serve as hard as I could on the match points," Gauff said. "She is number one in the world -- you have to focus on your end of the court." Gauff said her game felt strong on the day.

"I was playing a little bit better today. It came down to the wire," she said. "It was nice to play in front of an American crowd, even if there were some Polish flags in the stands.

" Gauff's triumph was her 11th career victory over a top-10 opponent. She beat 10th-ranked Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova last week in Montreal.

"I've been working hard and I guess it's paying off right now," Gauff said. "I told myself I can let this crush me or make me rise and I decided to make myself rise. It just shows I can do it." Swiatek had defeated Gauff twice this season, in Dubai and Roland Garros.

"I was just saying, 'I'm Coco Gauff and I can do it,'" the teen said. "Playing her, you have to give it your all and I felt it from the moment I stepped onto the court, that I wasn't going to lose this match today even when the moments got tough.

"And I was right." Gauff earned early satisfaction by winning her first-ever set against Swiatek with an opener that ran for 67 minutes.

The set featured four consecutive breaks midway through, with Gauff managing to take it into a tie-breaker.

The American ran off a 4-0 lead and converted on the first of her four set points as Swiatek sent a return long.

But the top seed replied quickly, breaking for 2-1 and again in the final game to square the match at a set apiece.

In the third, Gauff took the lead with a break for 4-3 and finally earned victory as Swiatek volleyed wide on her opponent's fourth winning chance.

Related Topics

World Dubai Vera Nice Lead Cincinnati Poland Sunday All From Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous