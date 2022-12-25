General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Translates Lessons into Chinese Language

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Department of Languages and Translation Guidance and Counselling, affiliated to General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has translated lessons, which are taught by Ulema into several international languages, including the Chinese language as part of its future and development plans for the system of lessons in the Grand Mosque.

The Director of the Department of Languages and Translation Guidance and Counselling, Saleh Al-Rashedi, explained that the department worked on translating many languages, including the Chinese language, bringing the total number of languages used in translating lessons to (14) languages, in order to enrich the journey of non-Arabic speakers who attend these lessons in the Grand Mosque, in cooperation with the General Department of Languages and Translation.

He stated that the languages used in translating lessons are (English, urdu, French, Hausa, Tariq, Malay, Indonesian, Tamil, Hindi, Malay, Bengali, Persian, Borneo and Chinese).

Al-Rashedi added that the number of beneficiaries during Jumada al-Awwal 1444 Hijri exceeds 7000 beneficiaries, pointing out that this service can be used in the field through simultaneous translation of lessons, or through quotes published on social media by the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques: The Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque