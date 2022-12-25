UrduPoint.com

General Presidency For Affairs Of The Two Holy Mosques Translates Lessons Into Chinese Language

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Translates Lessons into Chinese Language

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Department of Languages and Translation Guidance and Counselling, affiliated to General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has translated lessons, which are taught by Ulema into several international languages, including the Chinese language as part of its future and development plans for the system of lessons in the Grand Mosque.

The Director of the Department of Languages and Translation Guidance and Counselling, Saleh Al-Rashedi, explained that the department worked on translating many languages, including the Chinese language, bringing the total number of languages used in translating lessons to (14) languages, in order to enrich the journey of non-Arabic speakers who attend these lessons in the Grand Mosque, in cooperation with the General Department of Languages and Translation.

He stated that the languages used in translating lessons are (English, urdu, French, Hausa, Tariq, Malay, Indonesian, Tamil, Hindi, Malay, Bengali, Persian, Borneo and Chinese).

Al-Rashedi added that the number of beneficiaries during Jumada al-Awwal 1444 Hijri exceeds 7000 beneficiaries, pointing out that this service can be used in the field through simultaneous translation of lessons, or through quotes published on social media by the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques: The Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque

Related Topics

China Social Media Mosque

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

5 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

14 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.