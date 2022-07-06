UrduPoint.com

Geologists Find Rare "cave Cloud" In South China's Guangxi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Geologists find rare "cave cloud" in south China's Guangxi

NANNING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:A joint Sino-French cave exploration team has discovered a rare "cave cloud" -- a special kind of natural mineral deposit within a cave -- in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Institute of Karst Geology of China Geological Survey.

The geological formation was found in the Xiniuyan Cave, in Wuxuan County, in the city of Laibin. The cave cloud covers an area of 300 square meters and is only the second such structure found in China.

It is distributed in seven pools within a cave, with each pool having the shape of a pumpkin or loaf of bread, according to the team of experts.

The cave itself measures 2,754 meters long and features gentle terrain.

"This is the second spectacle of cave clouds discovered in China after Jingua Cave in Danzhai County, Guizhou Province," said Zhang Yuanhai, a senior engineer with the institute. "The formation conditions of cave clouds are very harsh, and the surrounding rock of the cave is mostly dolomite, and karst caves formed by dolomite are not common."

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

50 minutes ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

2 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

4 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

4 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.