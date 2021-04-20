Georgia ruling party, opposition sign EU-brokered anti-crisis pact

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Georgia's ruling party and the opposition signed Monday an EU-mediated agreement to end a months-long political crisis that raised concerns in the West over the ex-Soviet country's backsliding on democracy.

Representatives of all political parties signed the anti-crisis agreement while the main opposition force, the United National Movement party, said it will join the deal after its jailed leader is freed as stipulated in the agreement.