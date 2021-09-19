UrduPoint.com

German Airline Lufthansa Approves Capital Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

German airline Lufthansa approves capital increase

Berlin, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it would seek to raise more than two billion Euros with a capital increase.

The German company said its executive board had agreed to a share issue from Wednesday and "the gross proceeds are expected to amount to 2.140 billion euros ($2.51 billion)".

Lufthansa said the transaction, intended to improve its equity position and help repay state aid provided in the course of the pandemic, was underwritten by a syndicate of 14 banks.

"All members of the Executive Board of the company have also committed to participate in the capital increase and to exercise all subscription rights received in relation to their shares in full," it said.

Lufthansa, which also includes Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, was saved from bankruptcy last June by a German government bailout.

As travel restrictions eased and passengers returned, the group posted a net loss for the second quarter of this year of 756 million euros compared with 1.

5 billion euros last year, when travel worldwide was halted by Covid-19.

However it said it still expected to operate at 40 percent of its pre-crisis capacity this year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a yardstick closely watched by analysts, was still severely negative in the second quarter, with the company registering a loss of about 400 million euros.

Chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen said last month the company was discussing with investors about how to raise the capital needed to pay down the state aid the group received, and acknowledged the final figure would be "significantly less" than the three to four billion euros previously mooted.

The company is still gripped by a painful restructuring to slash costs that will include thousands of job cuts, with 30,000 already axed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the recovery plan, the airline has said it will slash its current fleet of 800 aircraft to 650 by 2023.

Related Topics

German Company Job Brussels June Sunday All From Government Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

27 minutes ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

1 hour ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

2 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

2 hours ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

2 hours ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.