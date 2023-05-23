UrduPoint.com

Germany Confirms New Search In Portugal In McCann Case

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Germany confirms new search in Portugal in McCann case

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Investigators in Portugal are carrying out new searches connected to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in 2007, German prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The measures are being carried out by Portuguese authorities with the support of German police, prosecutors in Brunswick said in a statement.

Further information was not being given "for tactical investigative reasons", they said, but prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told AFP a "search operation" was under way.

Portuguese media had on Monday reported that police were planning to search a remote reservoir in connection with McCann, who went missing during a family holiday in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz when she was three years old.

Portuguese television showed an area cordoned off around the Arade reservoir, nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the resort.

Portuguese media reported the police had already combed the site in 2008 but divers found only animal remains.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of Madeleine McCann has been found and no one has been charged over her disappearance.

German prosecutors revealed in June 2020 that they were investigating a German man, Christian Brueckner, in connection with the case, saying they had "concrete evidence" he killed the toddler.

Brueckner, who Portuguese police named as a formal suspect last year, was jailed in Germany for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American in Praia da Luz.

Portuguese weekly magazine Expresso has reported that he would regularly spend time near the reservoir outside the small inland town of Silves.

Related Topics

Police German Germany Praia Man Brunswick Portugal SITE June 2020 Christian Family Media TV From

Recent Stories

vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

10 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

41 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

1 hour ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.