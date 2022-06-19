Germany will take emergency measures to meet energy needs

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Germany will take emergency measures to meet local energy needs after the drop in supply of Russian gas, including increased use of coal, the government said Sunday.

"Less gas must be used to generate electricity in order to reduce gas consumption. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead," the economy ministry said in a statement.

The move follows a warning by Energy Giant Gazprom last week that it would sharply cut deliveries to Europe.

Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine.

The decision by Berlin marks a turnaround by the ruling coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP, which has vowed to wind down its coal usage by 2030.